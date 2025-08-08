PolkaBridge Price (PBR)
PolkaBridge (PBR) is currently trading at 0.00087841 USD with a market cap of $ 63.41K USD. PBR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PBR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PBR price information.
During today, the price change of PolkaBridge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PolkaBridge to USD was $ +0.0002449621.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PolkaBridge to USD was $ +0.0010918961.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PolkaBridge to USD was $ -0.0003153097248128818.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.58%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002449621
|+27.89%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0010918961
|+124.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003153097248128818
|-26.41%
Discover the latest price analysis of PolkaBridge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.58%
-39.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PolkaBridge is a decentralized all-in-one application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s most noticeable product is PolkaBridge DEX - a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart deflationary farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn more rewards than they think. In future, we will launch Lending, Launchpad, Predict and more to scale up ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of PolkaBridge (PBR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PBR token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PBR to VND
₫23.11535915
|1 PBR to AUD
A$0.0013439673
|1 PBR to GBP
￡0.0006500234
|1 PBR to EUR
€0.0007466485
|1 PBR to USD
$0.00087841
|1 PBR to MYR
RM0.0037156743
|1 PBR to TRY
₺0.0357776393
|1 PBR to JPY
¥0.12912627
|1 PBR to ARS
ARS$1.1649912625
|1 PBR to RUB
₽0.0696139925
|1 PBR to INR
₹0.0768696591
|1 PBR to IDR
Rp14.4001616304
|1 PBR to KRW
₩1.2183195336
|1 PBR to PHP
₱0.050157211
|1 PBR to EGP
￡E.0.0426380214
|1 PBR to BRL
R$0.0047521981
|1 PBR to CAD
C$0.0012034217
|1 PBR to BDT
৳0.1068585765
|1 PBR to NGN
₦1.3431328105
|1 PBR to UAH
₴0.0364452309
|1 PBR to VES
Bs0.11243648
|1 PBR to CLP
$0.85117929
|1 PBR to PKR
Rs0.249117076
|1 PBR to KZT
₸0.4737880017
|1 PBR to THB
฿0.0284077794
|1 PBR to TWD
NT$0.0262293226
|1 PBR to AED
د.إ0.0032237647
|1 PBR to CHF
Fr0.000702728
|1 PBR to HKD
HK$0.0068867344
|1 PBR to MAD
.د.م0.0079496105
|1 PBR to MXN
$0.0163559942
|1 PBR to PLN
zł0.0031974124
|1 PBR to RON
лв0.0038210835
|1 PBR to SEK
kr0.0083975996
|1 PBR to BGN
лв0.0014669447
|1 PBR to HUF
Ft0.2989756276
|1 PBR to CZK
Kč0.0184202577
|1 PBR to KWD
د.ك0.00026791505
|1 PBR to ILS
₪0.0030041622