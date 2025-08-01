What is Polkamarkets (POLK)

Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading, where users take positions on outcomes of real world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform on Polkadot. Users can monetise their forecasts of future outcomes and events within an interoperable and decentralized infrastructure, where your beliefs become assets with financial value traded openly on the market. Buy & Sell fractions of event outcomes, or even create your own events where others can take their own positions. Participate & Provide Liquidity to Earn.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Polkamarkets (POLK) Resource Official Website

Polkamarkets (POLK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Polkamarkets (POLK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POLK token's extensive tokenomics now!