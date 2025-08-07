What is Polkaswap (PSWAP)

Polkaswap is a next-generation, cross-chain liquidity aggregator DEX protocol for swapping tokens based on the Polkadot (and Kusama) network(s), parachains, and other connected blockchains . Through the development of bridge technologies, Polkaswap can also enables the trading of Ethereum-based tokens and tokens from other blockchains For example, the development of the Bitcoin bridge is near completion and Bitcoin will soon be tradable on Polkaswap. This trading is done seamlessly, at high speed and low fees, while exchanging assets in a non-custodial manner on the SORA network.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Polkaswap (PSWAP) Resource Official Website

Polkaswap (PSWAP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Polkaswap (PSWAP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PSWAP token's extensive tokenomics now!