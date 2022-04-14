Polly DeFi Nest (NDEFI) Tokenomics
PollyFinance's nDEFI Nest is an automated, decentralized and non-custodial basket of tokens consisting of leading projects and protocols in the DeFi ecosystem. This "Nest" allows users to manage broad exposure to the key building blocks of the future of finance all while holding one token. The Nest system that holds these underlying tokens automatically allocates them to top farming opportunities so a users Nest can continue to grow, all while holding tokens across key projects in infrastructure, lending markets, decentralized exchanges, synthetics and yield aggregators. The Polly Finance nDEFI Nest values, allocations, reweighting and farming strategies are set by decentralized governance as voted on by the community.
Understanding the tokenomics of Polly DeFi Nest (NDEFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NDEFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NDEFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
