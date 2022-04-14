Polly DeFi Nest (NDEFI) Information

PollyFinance's nDEFI Nest is an automated, decentralized and non-custodial basket of tokens consisting of leading projects and protocols in the DeFi ecosystem. This "Nest" allows users to manage broad exposure to the key building blocks of the future of finance all while holding one token. The Nest system that holds these underlying tokens automatically allocates them to top farming opportunities so a users Nest can continue to grow, all while holding tokens across key projects in infrastructure, lending markets, decentralized exchanges, synthetics and yield aggregators. The Polly Finance nDEFI Nest values, allocations, reweighting and farming strategies are set by decentralized governance as voted on by the community.