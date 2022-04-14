Polly Finance (POLLY) Tokenomics
Polly Finance is a completely community-driven platform where users can create and manage diverse baskets of tokens on Polygon, called nests. Nests have autonomous rebalancing and yield farming in a variety of protocols.
POLLY is the governance token for the Polly Finance platform. Holders can use their tokens to vote on proposals to further the ecosystem, including the composition of nests, strategies they will follow and the future direction of the project. POLLY can be earned by participating in the yield farming program, which distributes tokens to users of the platform.
In order to create a Nest, you have to burn an amount of Polly. As the burning process is complex, the recipe for nDEFI will automatically buy and burn the right amount for you during the creation process. The amount of Polly to be burned is currently tied to the volume demand of your issuance order, but governance may vote to change this model.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POLLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POLLY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
