What is Polter (POLTER)

Polter is a decentralized non-custodial lending and borrowing platform where depositors earn a percentage of the interest charged for borrowing. Since the cessation of the $GEIST platform on Fantom chain, there has been a demand for something similar to be available to the community. $POLTER was created to satisfy this demand using the same smart contract. Learning an important lesson from the previous protocol, flash-loans will be disabled on Polter. This will help to minimize risks to users of the platform.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Polter (POLTER) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Polter (POLTER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Polter (POLTER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POLTER token's extensive tokenomics now!