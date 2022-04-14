Polter (POLTER) Information

Polter is a decentralized non-custodial lending and borrowing platform where depositors earn a percentage of the interest charged for borrowing. Since the cessation of the $GEIST platform on Fantom chain, there has been a demand for something similar to be available to the community. $POLTER was created to satisfy this demand using the same smart contract. Learning an important lesson from the previous protocol, flash-loans will be disabled on Polter. This will help to minimize risks to users of the platform.