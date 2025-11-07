@PolyMi_Ai is officially live on @pumpfun 🤝

HygZx5u3aaXg38grfa39Y59NSGFQXSMCUyAYWoZfpump

This is the first token I've ever launched in my life, after contributing to many huge projects behind the scenes.

❌ NFA, of course. Keep in mind we can fail, or we can succeed with $POLYMI.

Check out our product : We built the PolyMeme Index, the first AI-powered memecoin hype tracker. Features: 🔹 Live X sentiment 🔹 Search volume 🔹 Trend score 🔹 Prediction markets (powered by @Polymarket