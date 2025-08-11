What is Polycat Finance (FISH)

Polycat Finance (FISH) is the next generation of Automated Market Making (AMM) decentralized exchange with a deflationary token model. We are your go-to yield farm running on Polygon and Quickswap exchange, with lots of other features that let you earn tokens. As with the current wave of third generation yield farms, the aim is to create a perpetual deflation token, FISH, with a continual burn mechanism in order to field an environment that can sustain long term gains with consistently high APR for greater earnings.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Polycat Finance (FISH) Resource Official Website

Polycat Finance (FISH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Polycat Finance (FISH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FISH token's extensive tokenomics now!