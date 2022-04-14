Polycat Finance (FISH) Tokenomics
Polycat Finance (FISH) is the next generation of Automated Market Making (AMM) decentralized exchange with a deflationary token model. We are your go-to yield farm running on Polygon and Quickswap exchange, with lots of other features that let you earn tokens.
As with the current wave of third generation yield farms, the aim is to create a perpetual deflation token, FISH, with a continual burn mechanism in order to field an environment that can sustain long term gains with consistently high APR for greater earnings.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FISH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FISH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
