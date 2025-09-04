Polyfactual (POLYFACTS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0 24H High $ 0.0018898 All Time High $ 0.0018898 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +3.37% Price Change (1D) +22.08% Price Change (7D) --

Polyfactual (POLYFACTS) real-time price is $0.00168542. Over the past 24 hours, POLYFACTS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.0018898, showing active market volatility. POLYFACTS's all-time high price is $ 0.0018898, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, POLYFACTS has changed by +3.37% over the past hour, +22.08% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Polyfactual (POLYFACTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.64M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.64M Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,782.410816

The current Market Cap of Polyfactual is $ 1.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POLYFACTS is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999782.410816. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.64M.