POLYGON MASCOT (POLY) Tokenomics
POLYGON MASCOT (POLY) Information
We have launched $POLY the Polygon Mascot. X is full of mascots now, there was Lester from Litecoin that reached 160mil. And now there is poly the polygon mascot, we are a memecoin and we want to be the mascot of polygon on solana.
All we want to do is keep increasing our exposure. We have been seen by polygon official handle. And they liked our tweet on our main official account. We are now starting to process listings starting for CG and CMC, after that our next goal is start finishing talks and get deals with tier 2 BitMart and Lbit Cexs.
Crypto X has already posted about us and we are lining up more KOLs to keep increasing our reach.
POLYGON MASCOT (POLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for POLYGON MASCOT (POLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
POLYGON MASCOT (POLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of POLYGON MASCOT (POLY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POLY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand POLY's tokenomics, explore POLY token's live price!
POLY Price Prediction
Want to know where POLY might be heading? Our POLY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.