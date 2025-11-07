Polyprophet (PP) Tokenomics
Polyprophet (PP) Information
Polyprophet is an AI-powered prediction assistant built specifically for Polymarket traders. The project provides a Chrome extension that integrates advanced AI models fine-tuned on prediction market data to deliver instant, accurate analysis directly on Polymarket trading pages.
Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Polyprophet's models are specifically trained on actual prediction market outcomes, enabling traders to make more informed decisions based on AI insights tailored to the unique dynamics of prediction markets. The platform continuously refines its models to improve prediction accuracy and provide the most relevant analysis for market participants.
The $PP token powers the platform's subscription model with a fully deflationary tokenomics structure. 100% of subscription payments collected in $PP are permanently burned, creating constant deflationary pressure with zero revenue extraction by the team. This makes Polyprophet one of the few projects where token utility directly translates to supply reduction, ensuring that platform growth benefits all token holders through decreased circulating supply.
Premium subscribers gain access to fine-tuned AI models from multiple top-tier AI providers, offering comprehensive analysis across different prediction frameworks. The platform demonstrates real, measurable utility by permanently burning tokens from actual usage, not just theoretical promises.
Polyprophet launched on the BAGS platform and aims to become essential infrastructure for the growing Polymarket trading ecosystem.
Polyprophet (PP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Polyprophet (PP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
