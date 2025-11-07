PolySports is a fully on-chain, decentralized sports prediction platform built for Web3. It is a new arena where every match, every play, and every sports debate becomes tradable. PolySports enables users to make their own bets and set their own markets, allowing the crowd to back or oppose their predictions. The platform is designed to decentralize the wagering experience by shifting market creation power from the house to the community of the Solana blockchain.

PolySports is a fully on-chain, decentralized sports prediction platform built for Web3. It is a new arena where every match, every play, and every sports debate becomes tradable. PolySports enables users to make their own bets and set their own markets, allowing the crowd to back or oppose their predictions. The platform is designed to decentralize the wagering experience by shifting market creation power from the house to the community of the Solana blockchain.