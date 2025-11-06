Polyswipe (SWIPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00160508$ 0.00160508 $ 0.00160508 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +2.06% Price Change (1D) +10.67% Price Change (7D) -41.91% Price Change (7D) -41.91%

Polyswipe (SWIPE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SWIPE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SWIPE's all-time high price is $ 0.00160508, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SWIPE has changed by +2.06% over the past hour, +10.67% over 24 hours, and -41.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Polyswipe (SWIPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 212.25K$ 212.25K $ 212.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 212.25K$ 212.25K $ 212.25K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Polyswipe is $ 212.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SWIPE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 212.25K.