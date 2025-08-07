Polywhale Price (KRILL)
Polywhale (KRILL) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KRILL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KRILL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KRILL price information.
During today, the price change of Polywhale to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polywhale to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polywhale to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polywhale to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.93%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Polywhale: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+0.69%
+0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Polywhale is the first and largest decentralised yield farm on Matic. We are attempting to create a perpetually deflating token, KRILL. We are also helping to grow the matic ecosystem by bringing high and sustainable APR's on crypto assets. Our goal is to create a suitable and easy to navigate environment for people looking to yield farm.
Understanding the tokenomics of Polywhale (KRILL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KRILL token's extensive tokenomics now!
