Pondo is the first liquid staking protocol on Aleo, letting you stake $ALEO and still keep your funds liquid with $pALEO. No more locking up your assets—stake, earn, and stay flexible.
We automatically delegate to the best-performing validators, ensuring maximum rewards while keeping things decentralized.
Pondo also introduces $PNDO, the protocol’s rewards token, which gives holders a share of staking revenue. And big news—$PNDO is the first Aleo token to be listed on a centralized exchange (Gate.io, Feb 10, 2025).
🔹 Why Pondo? ✅ Stake without locking up your $ALEO ✅ Earn rewards while staying liquid with $pALEO ✅ Auto-delegation to top validators for max APY ✅ $PNDO rewards token—real protocol revenue ✅ First Aleo token listed on a CEX (Gate.io)
Pondo (PNDO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pondo (PNDO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pondo (PNDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pondo (PNDO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PNDO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PNDO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
