What is PONK (PONK)

Ponk is a meme that is based on the latest craze Pochita. For context, the dog from $BONK is based on is called Balltze. Pochita is Balltze's family and adds an interesting story to the history of BONK. This is a 100% memecoin with a fresh spin on BONK. Built on Solana, which is currently the home of dog coins and BONK. This coin will aim to also help dog charities and get the word out about dog cruelty. Balltze = BONK Pochita = PONK

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PONK (PONK) Resource Official Website

PONK (PONK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PONK (PONK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PONK token's extensive tokenomics now!