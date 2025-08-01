What is Poodl (POODL)

POODL is a BEP-20 deflationary, self-LP generating token that is powered by the work and idea of its community. 1% of every transaction is burned forever, 1% is redistributed to holders, and 1% will be permanently added to the locked LP. This increases the scarcity of the supply of POODL tokens and increases its stability, which means that each POODL holder has a strong incentive to hold and spread the use of POODL.

