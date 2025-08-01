Poolz Finance Price (POOLX)
Poolz Finance (POOLX) is currently trading at 0.220891 USD with a market cap of $ 1.16M USD. POOLX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the POOLX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POOLX price information.
During today, the price change of Poolz Finance to USD was $ +0.0001841.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Poolz Finance to USD was $ -0.0970929482.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Poolz Finance to USD was $ -0.1182032360.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Poolz Finance to USD was $ -0.27184831729330467.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001841
|+0.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0970929482
|-43.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1182032360
|-53.51%
|90 Days
|$ -0.27184831729330467
|-55.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Poolz Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
+0.08%
-24.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Poolz is a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform built on top of Web 3.0 infrastructure to enable crypto projects to raise funds before listing. What makes your project unique? History of your project. The company was established at the end of 2020 and to date has supported more than 130 projects, with 100+ IDOs on the platform What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for? Vacation and travel bookings, trading, and eligibility to participate in future IDOs
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Poolz Finance (POOLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POOLX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 POOLX to VND
₫5,812.746665
|1 POOLX to AUD
A$0.34238105
|1 POOLX to GBP
￡0.16566825
|1 POOLX to EUR
€0.19217517
|1 POOLX to USD
$0.220891
|1 POOLX to MYR
RM0.94320457
|1 POOLX to TRY
₺8.97921915
|1 POOLX to JPY
¥33.13365
|1 POOLX to ARS
ARS$303.00502034
|1 POOLX to RUB
₽17.75742749
|1 POOLX to INR
₹19.31691795
|1 POOLX to IDR
Rp3,621.16335504
|1 POOLX to KRW
₩310.23920059
|1 POOLX to PHP
₱12.84481165
|1 POOLX to EGP
￡E.10.74192933
|1 POOLX to BRL
R$1.23478069
|1 POOLX to CAD
C$0.30482958
|1 POOLX to BDT
৳26.98846238
|1 POOLX to NGN
₦338.27026849
|1 POOLX to UAH
₴9.20894579
|1 POOLX to VES
Bs27.169593
|1 POOLX to CLP
$214.926943
|1 POOLX to PKR
Rs62.62701632
|1 POOLX to KZT
₸120.11389907
|1 POOLX to THB
฿7.2452248
|1 POOLX to TWD
NT$6.61789436
|1 POOLX to AED
د.إ0.81066997
|1 POOLX to CHF
Fr0.17892171
|1 POOLX to HKD
HK$1.73178544
|1 POOLX to MAD
.د.م2.01452592
|1 POOLX to MXN
$4.1748399
|1 POOLX to PLN
zł0.82613234
|1 POOLX to RON
лв0.98075604
|1 POOLX to SEK
kr2.1647318
|1 POOLX to BGN
лв0.37772361
|1 POOLX to HUF
Ft77.36928166
|1 POOLX to CZK
Kč4.75357432
|1 POOLX to KWD
د.ك0.067592646
|1 POOLX to ILS
₪0.75323831