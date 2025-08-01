What is Poolz Finance (POOLX)

What is the project about? Poolz is a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform built on top of Web 3.0 infrastructure to enable crypto projects to raise funds before listing. What makes your project unique? History of your project. The company was established at the end of 2020 and to date has supported more than 130 projects, with 100+ IDOs on the platform What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for? Vacation and travel bookings, trading, and eligibility to participate in future IDOs

Poolz Finance (POOLX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Poolz Finance (POOLX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Poolz Finance (POOLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POOLX token's extensive tokenomics now!