Poolz Finance (POOLX) Tokenomics
Poolz Finance (POOLX) Information
What is the project about? Poolz is a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform built on top of Web 3.0 infrastructure to enable crypto projects to raise funds before listing.
What makes your project unique?
History of your project. The company was established at the end of 2020 and to date has supported more than 130 projects, with 100+ IDOs on the platform
What’s next for your project?
What can your token be used for? Vacation and travel bookings, trading, and eligibility to participate in future IDOs
Poolz Finance (POOLX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Poolz Finance (POOLX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Poolz Finance (POOLX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Poolz Finance (POOLX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POOLX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POOLX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand POOLX's tokenomics, explore POOLX token's live price!
POOLX Price Prediction
Want to know where POOLX might be heading? Our POOLX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.