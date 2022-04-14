poop aura (POOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into poop aura (POOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

poop aura (POOP) Information Official Website: https://x.com/i/communities/1939197190515167314 Buy POOP Now!

poop aura (POOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for poop aura (POOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.24M $ 1.24M $ 1.24M Total Supply: $ 999.73M $ 999.73M $ 999.73M Circulating Supply: $ 999.73M $ 999.73M $ 999.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.24M $ 1.24M $ 1.24M All-Time High: $ 0.00235312 $ 0.00235312 $ 0.00235312 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00123649 $ 0.00123649 $ 0.00123649 Learn more about poop aura (POOP) price

poop aura (POOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of poop aura (POOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POOP's tokenomics, explore POOP token's live price!

POOP Price Prediction Want to know where POOP might be heading? Our POOP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See POOP token's Price Prediction now!

