Popcoin (POP) Information

About Popcoin Popcoin is a play-to-earn game that will allow investors to win Tokens, participate in events, and most importantly EARN MONEY! Our priority is to spread income among our players who both enjoy the gameplay and need to earn.

A fully player-driven economy.

Play 2 Earn Popcoin Game is a game for token lovers! The players will need to collect as many tokens as possible in order to win. Popcoin holders will enjoy first impressions of the game. The NFT holders will be able to use their characters in the game and win rewards including $POP tokens and valuable assets.