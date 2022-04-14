POPG (POPG) Tokenomics
POPG (POPG) Information
Launched in mid-2024, POPG is a Web3 entertainment ecosystem designed to enhance user engagement across rewards, iGaming, and live events. The project centers around the POPG Token, an entertainment utility token that provides users access across the ecosystem's platforms.
POPG consists of three interconnected platforms:
POP.VIP: A tiered VIP rewards system that allows users to earn rebates by saving $POPG. Higher levels offer bigger rebates that can be redeemed for entertainment products and services. The tier system also acts as a qualifier for the exclusive events platform.
POP.GAME: An iGaming platform focused on transparency and responsibility. POP.GAME builds its policies with community input, offering an alternative to traditional iGaming.
POP.LIVE: An exclusive platform for premium event access. Based on users' levels in POP.VIP, they receive exclusive access to purchase tickets for concerts, sports matches, and other major events.
The project takes a community-centric approach, making community involvement a central aspect of the development process and gathering input to continuously improve the ecosystem. POPG is strongly focused on maximizing the utility of its token and ecosystem, aiming to offer a seamless and rewarding entertainment experience.
POPG (POPG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for POPG (POPG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
POPG (POPG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of POPG (POPG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POPG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POPG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand POPG's tokenomics, explore POPG token's live price!
POPG Price Prediction
Want to know where POPG might be heading? Our POPG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.