PoPi is a music type android generating music to encourage happiness and bring victory in combat. By harnessing the power of melodic intelligence, PoPi revolutionizes gameplay with unique sound-based strategies that enhance your gaming experience and provides competitive advantages in the digital battlefield. Maximum supply will be 1 billion PoPi tokens.
[+] Allows for lyric research which could generate bonuses in game Enables minting of exclusive song NFTs based on discovered lyrics Unlock rare musical patterns for enhanced gameplay advantages Expand your influence as the PoPi ecosystem continues to evolve
PoPi 4i (POPI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PoPi 4i (POPI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POPI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POPI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
POPI Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.