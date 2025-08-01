What is Popo (POPO)

Popo is popping off. Is it a frog? Is it a rock? We'll never know, and we don't care. Popo can be whatever or whoever you want it to be, as Popo is quickly becoming one of the most loveable infinity memes. Popo is here to bring people joy and happiness. Popo is a community take over as the original team didn't see the potential in the project, the community has stepped up and is leading the charge.

Popo (POPO) Resource Official Website

Popo (POPO) Tokenomics

