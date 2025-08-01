What is Popo The Cat (POPO)

Popo is the first meme coin to launch on SEI V2. Popo is the OG cat of the SEI Network Founder- Jayendra Jog. Popo prides itself on being one of the most popular coins on the Sei Network. A strong organic community has now solidified the token as one of the top-performing assets on Sei. Based memes and a fun-loving community have made Popo the top pick for all new members onboarded to the Sei Network. Don't be afraid, this cat doesn't bite. Popo In Control!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Popo The Cat (POPO) Resource Official Website

Popo The Cat (POPO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Popo The Cat (POPO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POPO token's extensive tokenomics now!