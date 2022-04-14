Popo The Cat (POPO) Tokenomics

Popo The Cat (POPO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Popo The Cat (POPO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Popo The Cat (POPO) Information

Popo is the first meme coin to launch on SEI V2. Popo is the OG cat of the SEI Network Founder- Jayendra Jog. Popo prides itself on being one of the most popular coins on the Sei Network. A strong organic community has now solidified the token as one of the top-performing assets on Sei. Based memes and a fun-loving community have made Popo the top pick for all new members onboarded to the Sei Network. Don't be afraid, this cat doesn't bite.

Popo In Control!

Official Website:
https://popome.me/

Popo The Cat (POPO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Popo The Cat (POPO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 254.64K
$ 254.64K$ 254.64K
Total Supply:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
Circulating Supply:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 254.64K
$ 254.64K$ 254.64K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Popo The Cat (POPO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Popo The Cat (POPO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of POPO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many POPO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand POPO's tokenomics, explore POPO token's live price!

POPO Price Prediction

Want to know where POPO might be heading? Our POPO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.