Popo The Frog (FROP) Tokenomics

Popo The Frog (FROP) Information "Popo: From Launch to Legend" captures Popo's rise from digital launch to meme icon. With secure tokens, a vibrant community, and strategic marketing, Popo aims to surpass Pepe and dominate the meme sphere. The $FROP is a fully audited token with disclosed smart contract code, ensuring transparency and security for all users. The $FROP has a total fixed total supply capped at 111,111,111,111 tokens. This supply will be allocated across various segments within the Popo ecosystem. Official Website: https://popofrog.vip/ Whitepaper: https://static.popofrog.com/files/popo_whitepaper.pdf

Popo The Frog (FROP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Popo The Frog (FROP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 23.77K $ 23.77K $ 23.77K Total Supply: $ 32.99B $ 32.99B $ 32.99B Circulating Supply: $ 32.99B $ 32.99B $ 32.99B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.77K $ 23.77K $ 23.77K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Popo The Frog (FROP) price

Popo The Frog (FROP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Popo The Frog (FROP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FROP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FROP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

