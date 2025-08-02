What is Popu (POPU)

$POPU — Born in the Toilet, Aiming for the Moon 🚽🌕 $POPU is an original meme coin on Solana with a unique and ridiculous character that stands out in the sea of clones. Inspired by the viral rise of $PEPE, $POPU carries that same degen spirit — but with a new face, raw humor, and a community that doesn’t take itself too seriously. No roadmap. No promises. Just pure meme energy, organic growth, and unstoppable toilet-born momentum.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Popu (POPU) Resource Official Website

Popu (POPU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Popu (POPU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POPU token's extensive tokenomics now!