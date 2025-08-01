PoSciDonDAO Token Price (SCI)
PoSciDonDAO Token (SCI) is currently trading at 0.842649 USD with a market cap of $ 3.37M USD. SCI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SCI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCI price information.
During today, the price change of PoSciDonDAO Token to USD was $ -0.1397735642182169.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PoSciDonDAO Token to USD was $ +0.2990018635.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PoSciDonDAO Token to USD was $ +0.4369321290.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PoSciDonDAO Token to USD was $ +0.347115446719196.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.1397735642182169
|-14.22%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2990018635
|+35.48%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4369321290
|+51.85%
|90 Days
|$ +0.347115446719196
|+70.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of PoSciDonDAO Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.79%
-14.22%
-13.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Healthcare spending is growing every year, and treatment plans for life-altering diseases such as cancer are still a shot in the dark. Patients are treated with different therapies and both patients and doctors hope that one of these treatments will be effective. This current “one-size-fits-all” approach to treating patients can be a costly and exhausting burden to patients. Personalized medicine (PM) solves this. PM research aims to identify biomarkers, often of genetic origin, that predict response to treatments of interest. However, this requires profound amounts of financial resources, and the funding process is prone to systemic issues such as bias, political influence and inefficient funding allocations. PoSciDonDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization in the decentralized science space that focuses on efficiently and transparently allocating funding for PM research through its on-chain governance system. Beyond this, PoSciDonDAO is working on developing predictive tools, such as weCURA, to help clinicians identify which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from existing anti-cancer treatments. By leveraging blockchain technology, PoSciDonDAO hopes to accelerate breakthroughs in PM therapies, setting the stage for a future where healthcare is predictive and patient-centric.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of PoSciDonDAO Token (SCI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SCI to VND
₫22,174.308435
|1 SCI to AUD
A$1.30610595
|1 SCI to GBP
￡0.63198675
|1 SCI to EUR
€0.73310463
|1 SCI to USD
$0.842649
|1 SCI to MYR
RM3.59811123
|1 SCI to TRY
₺34.25368185
|1 SCI to JPY
¥126.39735
|1 SCI to ARS
ARS$1,155.89533926
|1 SCI to RUB
₽67.74055311
|1 SCI to INR
₹73.68965505
|1 SCI to IDR
Rp13,813.91582256
|1 SCI to KRW
₩1,183.49209401
|1 SCI to PHP
₱49.00003935
|1 SCI to EGP
￡E.40.97802087
|1 SCI to BRL
R$4.71040791
|1 SCI to CAD
C$1.16285562
|1 SCI to BDT
৳102.95485482
|1 SCI to NGN
₦1,290.42425211
|1 SCI to UAH
₴35.13003681
|1 SCI to VES
Bs103.645827
|1 SCI to CLP
$819.897477
|1 SCI to PKR
Rs238.90784448
|1 SCI to KZT
₸458.20724673
|1 SCI to THB
฿27.6388872
|1 SCI to TWD
NT$25.24576404
|1 SCI to AED
د.إ3.09252183
|1 SCI to CHF
Fr0.68254569
|1 SCI to HKD
HK$6.60636816
|1 SCI to MAD
.د.م7.68495888
|1 SCI to MXN
$15.9260661
|1 SCI to PLN
zł3.15150726
|1 SCI to RON
лв3.74136156
|1 SCI to SEK
kr8.2579602
|1 SCI to BGN
лв1.44092979
|1 SCI to HUF
Ft295.14623874
|1 SCI to CZK
Kč18.13380648
|1 SCI to KWD
د.ك0.257850594
|1 SCI to ILS
₪2.87343309