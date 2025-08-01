Position Price (POSI)
Position (POSI) is currently trading at 0.00154913 USD with a market cap of $ 93.97K USD. POSI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the POSI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POSI price information.
During today, the price change of Position to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Position to USD was $ +0.0001088886.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Position to USD was $ -0.0004360884.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Position to USD was $ -0.000942418731287742.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001088886
|+7.03%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004360884
|-28.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000942418731287742
|-37.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Position: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.49%
-2.45%
-2.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Position Exchange is the new Decentralized Trading Protocol, powered by a vAMM and operating on Binance Smart Chain initially, aiming to bridge the gap between people and the cryptocurrency markets and enhance trading experiences. The protocol offers easy and accessible Derivatives Trading in which users can trade Crypto Derivatives Products fully on-chain transparently and trustless, with high security, and privacy with a plan to expand into other assets in the future. The platform is designed to deliver all the advantages of Decentralized Finance whilst bringing the traditional Centralized Finance experience and tools onboard. To mention High leverage, low slippage, and low costs as well as limit orders all while solving the liquidity issue using the vAMM. Moreover, Position Exchange's team designed a user-friendly and attractive interface allowing traders of all kinds to trade with ease. The platform is empowered by the POSI token, its native deflationary utility token serving as the backbone of its Ecosystem. Holders can benefit from multiple advantages and use POSI in the different developed features. Holders can Stake, Farm, and Cast NFTs to grow their POSI balance as well as participate in Position Exchange's governance and shape its future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Position (POSI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POSI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 POSI to VND
₫40.76535595
|1 POSI to AUD
A$0.0023856602
|1 POSI to GBP
￡0.0011618475
|1 POSI to EUR
€0.0013322518
|1 POSI to USD
$0.00154913
|1 POSI to MYR
RM0.0066147851
|1 POSI to TRY
₺0.0629721345
|1 POSI to JPY
¥0.22927124
|1 POSI to ARS
ARS$2.0849585757
|1 POSI to RUB
₽0.1250767562
|1 POSI to INR
₹0.1352545403
|1 POSI to IDR
Rp25.3955697072
|1 POSI to KRW
₩2.1515556744
|1 POSI to PHP
₱0.0891834141
|1 POSI to EGP
￡E.0.0753806658
|1 POSI to BRL
R$0.0085976715
|1 POSI to CAD
C$0.0021223081
|1 POSI to BDT
৳0.189303686
|1 POSI to NGN
₦2.3723221907
|1 POSI to UAH
₴0.0647226514
|1 POSI to VES
Bs0.19054299
|1 POSI to CLP
$1.49955784
|1 POSI to PKR
Rs0.4394571984
|1 POSI to KZT
₸0.8405424467
|1 POSI to THB
฿0.0504086902
|1 POSI to TWD
NT$0.0460556349
|1 POSI to AED
د.إ0.0056853071
|1 POSI to CHF
Fr0.001239304
|1 POSI to HKD
HK$0.0121451792
|1 POSI to MAD
.د.م0.0141745395
|1 POSI to MXN
$0.0292165918
|1 POSI to PLN
zł0.0057162897
|1 POSI to RON
лв0.0067851894
|1 POSI to SEK
kr0.0149955784
|1 POSI to BGN
лв0.0026180297
|1 POSI to HUF
Ft0.5345427978
|1 POSI to CZK
Kč0.0329190125
|1 POSI to KWD
د.ك0.00047248465
|1 POSI to ILS
₪0.0052825333