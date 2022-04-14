Position (POSI) Tokenomics
Position (POSI) Information
Position Exchange is the new Decentralized Trading Protocol, powered by a vAMM and operating on Binance Smart Chain initially, aiming to bridge the gap between people and the cryptocurrency markets and enhance trading experiences.
The protocol offers easy and accessible Derivatives Trading in which users can trade Crypto Derivatives Products fully on-chain transparently and trustless, with high security, and privacy with a plan to expand into other assets in the future. The platform is designed to deliver all the advantages of Decentralized Finance whilst bringing the traditional Centralized Finance experience and tools onboard. To mention High leverage, low slippage, and low costs as well as limit orders all while solving the liquidity issue using the vAMM.
Moreover, Position Exchange's team designed a user-friendly and attractive interface allowing traders of all kinds to trade with ease. The platform is empowered by the POSI token, its native deflationary utility token serving as the backbone of its Ecosystem. Holders can benefit from multiple advantages and use POSI in the different developed features. Holders can Stake, Farm, and Cast NFTs to grow their POSI balance as well as participate in Position Exchange's governance and shape its future.
Position (POSI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Position (POSI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Position (POSI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Position (POSI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POSI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POSI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.