What is Potcoin (POT)

PotCoin is one of the first coins ever created, launched on January 21, 2014, just 46 days after Dogecoin. Now operating exclusively on the Solana blockchain, it serves as a digital payment solution for the legal cannabis industry, enabling secure and efficient transactions for businesses and consumers. ⱣotCoin has become the very first coin to add a new form of staking with the "High Rollers Club", which offers rewards, including NFTs and event access, ⱣotCoin gear, as staking rewards for our community. Fostering community engagement and utility for our unprecedented reach and influence. PotCoin's organic meme-driven identity, rooted in cannabis culture, sky rocketed to the world stage by sponsoring Dennis Rodman's historic brokerage of the only denuclearization agreement ever made between the United States under President Trump and Chairman Kim of N. Korea. What lies in the next chapter of ⱣotCoin? Find out yourself and give us a follow.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Potcoin (POT) Resource Official Website

Potcoin (POT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Potcoin (POT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POT token's extensive tokenomics now!