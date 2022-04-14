Power Token (PWR) Information

Power DAO (the ‘Mother DAO’) acts as a decentralized incubator, angel investor, and arbitration layer for all Special Purpose (Child) DAOs built on the Power Protocol. The architecture and specifications of any SP-DAO are proposed, designed and built by each sovereign community.

The Power Protocol lets $POWER token holders self-organize, propose and launch SP-DAOs for the projects they want to see succeed — or to migrate an existing DAOs over to benefit from its novel governance.