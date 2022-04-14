Power Token (PWR) Tokenomics
Power Token (PWR) Information
Power DAO (the ‘Mother DAO’) acts as a decentralized incubator, angel investor, and arbitration layer for all Special Purpose (Child) DAOs built on the Power Protocol. The architecture and specifications of any SP-DAO are proposed, designed and built by each sovereign community.
The Power Protocol lets $POWER token holders self-organize, propose and launch SP-DAOs for the projects they want to see succeed — or to migrate an existing DAOs over to benefit from its novel governance.
Power Token (PWR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Power Token (PWR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Power Token (PWR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Power Token (PWR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PWR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PWR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PWR's tokenomics, explore PWR token's live price!
PWR Price Prediction
Want to know where PWR might be heading? Our PWR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.