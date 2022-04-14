POWERCITY Earn Protocol (EARN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into POWERCITY Earn Protocol (EARN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

POWERCITY Earn Protocol (EARN) Information Emissions token that is issued as rewards to stability pool providers, goes through an annual halving process similar to Bitcoin, fixed supply, but as it is being emitted out simulates an inflationary coin, until the emissions cease and it then is static. its is a part of the EARN protocol, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmw4B8pmFtA Official Website: https://powercity.io Whitepaper: https://docs.powercity.io/earn-protocol/ Buy EARN Now!

POWERCITY Earn Protocol (EARN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for POWERCITY Earn Protocol (EARN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 606.00K $ 606.00K $ 606.00K All-Time High: $ 1.26 $ 1.26 $ 1.26 All-Time Low: $ 0.00147708 $ 0.00147708 $ 0.00147708 Current Price: $ 0.00605999 $ 0.00605999 $ 0.00605999 Learn more about POWERCITY Earn Protocol (EARN) price

POWERCITY Earn Protocol (EARN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of POWERCITY Earn Protocol (EARN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EARN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EARN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EARN's tokenomics, explore EARN token's live price!

EARN Price Prediction Want to know where EARN might be heading? Our EARN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EARN token's Price Prediction now!

