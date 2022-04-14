Powerloom (POWER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Powerloom (POWER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Powerloom (POWER) Information Powerloom is the next-gen data layer for onchain consumer applications like DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, and more. It powers Web3 data apps that don't want to spend millions of dollars on building or maintaining data access systems, RPC subscriptions, and data SaaS subscriptions. Powerloom helps them reduce operational costs, optimizing instead for scalability, flexibility, and agility. Every data point in every dataset generated by Powerloom is peer-validated, backed by consensus, and present on IPFS for complete transparency and trust. Official Website: https://powerloom.network Whitepaper: https://docs.powerloom.io

Powerloom (POWER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Powerloom (POWER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 931.98K $ 931.98K $ 931.98K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 107.73M $ 107.73M $ 107.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.65M $ 8.65M $ 8.65M All-Time High: $ 0.330112 $ 0.330112 $ 0.330112 All-Time Low: $ 0.0080111 $ 0.0080111 $ 0.0080111 Current Price: $ 0.00865122 $ 0.00865122 $ 0.00865122 Learn more about Powerloom (POWER) price

Powerloom (POWER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Powerloom (POWER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POWER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POWER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

