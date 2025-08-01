What is POWSCHE (POWSCHE)

POWSCHE is a Porsche Parody on Solana, loosely based on the "Need Money for Porsche?" viral meme. The project gives a home to car culture on chain and allows people to have the possibility of owning their dream car at the same time. POWSCHE is primarily focused on community, bringing together holders for real life events, networking and supporting each other in our day to day lives. Whilst being a meme-token initially and having minimal intrinsic value.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

POWSCHE (POWSCHE) Resource Official Website

POWSCHE (POWSCHE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of POWSCHE (POWSCHE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POWSCHE token's extensive tokenomics now!