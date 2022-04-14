PPizza (PPIZZA) Tokenomics
Welcome to the home of $PPIZZA, the world's first and only memecoin dedicated to the love of pizza and the power of crypto! We believe that pizza and crypto are two of the greatest things in the world, and our mission is to combine them to create something truly special. With $PPIZZA, you can take a bite out of the crypto pizza revolution and join a community of like-minded pizza and crypto enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned crypto trader or a pizza lover looking to try something new, $PPIZZA has something for everyone.
PPizza (PPIZZA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PPizza (PPIZZA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PPIZZA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PPIZZA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.