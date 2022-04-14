Praist (PRAIST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Praist (PRAIST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Praist (PRAIST) Information Praist is a meme coin based on an AI agent that communicates on twitter and telegram, based mostly on the text generated by the twitter account https://x.com/truth_terminal, interpreting the role of a priest of the religion of GOAT, which is interpreted as "deity" created by the internal lore of truth_terminal. Praist generates responses like a priest and interacts with @truth_terminal on twitter. Official Website: https://praist.com/ Buy PRAIST Now!

Praist (PRAIST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Praist (PRAIST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.29K $ 14.29K $ 14.29K Total Supply: $ 999.60M $ 999.60M $ 999.60M Circulating Supply: $ 999.60M $ 999.60M $ 999.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.29K $ 14.29K $ 14.29K All-Time High: $ 0.00696197 $ 0.00696197 $ 0.00696197 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Praist (PRAIST) price

Praist (PRAIST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Praist (PRAIST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRAIST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRAIST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PRAIST's tokenomics, explore PRAIST token's live price!

