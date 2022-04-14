Predict Crypto (PREAI) Tokenomics
Removing all of the OLD insights and traditions from the NEW market. Did you know the #1 most used tool in crypto is the Fear & Greed Index? Did you know it was made by CNN in 2012...
We're going to be laying the foundation for new market insights and market making. Leading the way ourselves and giving all of our profits back to our holders whilst we develop our technology
Predict Crypto (PREAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Predict Crypto (PREAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PREAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PREAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
