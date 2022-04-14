Predict Crypto (PREAI) Tokenomics

Predict Crypto (PREAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Predict Crypto (PREAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Predict Crypto (PREAI) Information

Removing all of the OLD insights and traditions from the NEW market. Did you know the #1 most used tool in crypto is the Fear & Greed Index? Did you know it was made by CNN in 2012...

We're going to be laying the foundation for new market insights and market making. Leading the way ourselves and giving all of our profits back to our holders whilst we develop our technology

Official Website:
https://predictingai.info/
Whitepaper:
https://predictingai.info/data/PredictAI%20Pitch%20Deck.pdf

Predict Crypto (PREAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Predict Crypto (PREAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 34.07K
$ 34.07K$ 34.07K
Total Supply:
$ 8.50B
$ 8.50B$ 8.50B
Circulating Supply:
$ 8.50B
$ 8.50B$ 8.50B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 34.07K
$ 34.07K$ 34.07K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00212446
$ 0.00212446$ 0.00212446
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Predict Crypto (PREAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Predict Crypto (PREAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PREAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PREAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PREAI's tokenomics, explore PREAI token's live price!

PREAI Price Prediction

Want to know where PREAI might be heading? Our PREAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.