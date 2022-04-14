predict (PREDICT) Information

Price Prediction Markets on Avalanche. Take a Chance, predict the Future.

Chance Markets is a fun and easy way to participate in decentralized prediction markets. It's a peer-to-peer platform where you can bet on whether the price of an asset will go up or down within a set time limit.

Playing Chance Markets lets you test your foresight to earn rewards. Use your market knowledge or gut feeling to predict if the price will go up or down in the near future. Get it right and you’ll collect a share of the round’s prize pool!