Predictions (PRDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.054 24H High $ 1.068 All Time High $ 1.072 Lowest Price $ 0.997561 Price Change (1H) -0.30% Price Change (1D) +0.28% Price Change (7D) --

Predictions (PRDT) real-time price is $1.062. Over the past 24 hours, PRDT traded between a low of $ 1.054 and a high of $ 1.068, showing active market volatility. PRDT's all-time high price is $ 1.072, while its all-time low price is $ 0.997561.

In terms of short-term performance, PRDT has changed by -0.30% over the past hour, +0.28% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Predictions (PRDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.49M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 63.72M Circulation Supply 24.00M Total Supply 60,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Predictions is $ 25.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRDT is 24.00M, with a total supply of 60000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.72M.