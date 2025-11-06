Predify (PREDIFY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High
All Time High $ 0
Lowest Price $ 0
Price Change (1H) +0.36%
Price Change (1D) +1.50%
Price Change (7D) -23.63%

Predify (PREDIFY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PREDIFY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PREDIFY's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PREDIFY has changed by +0.36% over the past hour, +1.50% over 24 hours, and -23.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Predify (PREDIFY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.60K
Volume (24H) --
Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.60K
Circulation Supply 982.42M
Total Supply 982,417,357.2142661

The current Market Cap of Predify is $ 9.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PREDIFY is 982.42M, with a total supply of 982417357.2142661. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.60K.