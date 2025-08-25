What is Prediqt (PRQT)

Predigt is a dynamic toolkit built on Abstract Chain that helps users accumulate Abstract XP while staying profitable. Unlike many projects that lock into one utility, Predigt adapts continuously to market shifts by rolling out tools that provide competitive advantages. Originally private creations of Chris XC, a multi-chain developer, these utilities are now being made publicly accessible. By doing so, Predigt not only broadens user access but also strengthens the Abstract ecosystem with community-driven tools like the PnL Bot and Discord Verification Bot. The goal is to expand beyond individual use cases, supporting a growing ecosystem that thrives on adaptability and collaborative innovation.

Prediqt (PRQT) Resource Official Website

Prediqt Price Prediction (USD)

PRQT to Local Currencies

Prediqt (PRQT) Tokenomics

What is the market cap of Prediqt? The market cap for PRQT is $ 529.66K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PRQT? The circulating supply of PRQT is 991.84M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PRQT? PRQT achieved an ATH price of 0.00069758 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PRQT? PRQT saw an ATL price of 0.00053263 USD .

Prediqt (PRQT) Important Industry Updates