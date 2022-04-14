Price Ai (PRICEAI) Tokenomics
Price Ai (PRICEAI) Information
Price Ai aims to empower cryptocurrency holders by providing a unique investment opportunity that rewards users with 5% Base ETH rewards simply for holding the token.
Functionality: Price Ai operates on a dedicated smart contract that not only delivers passive income but also integrates real-time price alerts through a custom bot, tailored to enhance user engagement and investment strategies. The bot will not only give you signals it will also trade for you. This feature ensures that holders are always informed about price movements, maximizing their gains.
Price Ai (PRICEAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Price Ai (PRICEAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Price Ai (PRICEAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Price Ai (PRICEAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PRICEAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PRICEAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
