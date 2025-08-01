What is Prick (PRICK)

PRICK is just a meme coin, but we have big plans, we have big community to make PRICK one of the famous meme coins in the market. Project is based on online game: Play, earn points, and have tons of fun! every month there's a prize pool of 200 solana and other rewards! Complete easy tasks, play game, earn points, and have tons of fun! promote your lovely project to everyone! become the leader of the race! TOKENOMICS: 1 billion supply LP burned 100% Tax 0% Bought and locked 10% for cex listing, airdrop, burn, event, marketing (locked with vesting) - smooth release at 1% per month Ownership renounced

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Prick (PRICK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Prick (PRICK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Prick (PRICK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PRICK token's extensive tokenomics now!