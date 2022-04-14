Prick (PRICK) Information

PRICK is just a meme coin, but we have big plans, we have big community to make PRICK one of the famous meme coins in the market. Project is based on online game:

Play, earn points, and have tons of fun! every month there's a prize pool of 200 solana and other rewards! Complete easy tasks, play game, earn points, and have tons of fun! promote your lovely project to everyone! become the leader of the race!

TOKENOMICS:

1 billion supply LP burned 100% Tax 0% Bought and locked 10% for cex listing, airdrop, burn, event, marketing (locked with vesting) - smooth release at 1% per month Ownership renounced