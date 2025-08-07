Pridexa Price (PRDX)
Pridexa (PRDX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PRDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Pridexa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pridexa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pridexa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pridexa to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pridexa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
+3.38%
-7.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Every day, thousands of traders lose money on DEXs. “Over $80 million in monthly losses hit retail traders across major Ethereum DEXs.” Slippage. Fake tokens. Rugpulls. Brutal market dumps. You take the hit. Projects and platforms keep the fees. No refund. No mercy. No second chance. But what if every loss came with a refund? What if each time you got wrecked… the protocol gave you back ETH? Introducing Pridexa. A privacy-native DEX where your losses become fuel for your next move. 》Trade anonymously 》Get rewarded with Dust for real losses 》Claim ETH from a refund pool funded by real trading fees “This isn’t about airdrops. It’s risk-backed DeFi. Trade smart. Stay anonymous. Get rewarded for every move.”
Understanding the tokenomics of Pridexa (PRDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PRDX token's extensive tokenomics now!
