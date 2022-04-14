Discover key insights into Pridexa (PRDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Pridexa (PRDX) Information

Every day, thousands of traders lose money on DEXs.

“Over $80 million in monthly losses hit retail traders across major Ethereum DEXs.”

Slippage. Fake tokens. Rugpulls. Brutal market dumps. You take the hit. Projects and platforms keep the fees. No refund. No mercy. No second chance.

But what if every loss came with a refund? What if each time you got wrecked… the protocol gave you back ETH?

Introducing Pridexa. A privacy-native DEX where your losses become fuel for your next move. 》Trade anonymously 》Get rewarded with Dust for real losses 》Claim ETH from a refund pool funded by real trading fees

“This isn’t about airdrops. It’s risk-backed DeFi. Trade smart. Stay anonymous. Get rewarded for every move.”